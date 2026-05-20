Malaysia eyes over 2 million Indian tourists by 2026 amid tourism growth

According to official data, the number of visitors from India reached approximately 1.36 million in 2024 and rose by 15 percent to 1.56 million in 2025. Authorities expect this upward trend to continue, supported by targeted promotional campaigns and expanded international outreach.



The initiative is part of the national tourism program “Visit Malaysia 2026,” which seeks to position the country as a leading destination for international travelers.



Officials highlighted that Malaysia offers a diverse tourism experience, combining cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and modern infrastructure, which continues to attract growing interest from visitors. Efforts are underway to enhance services and facilities to better meet the expectations of this segment.



Tourism development has been identified as a key driver of economic growth, with authorities focusing on improving visitor experiences, strengthening connectivity, and expanding destination offerings across the country.



In parallel, long-term strategies are being implemented to ensure sustainable sector growth, including promoting cultural exchange and developing tourism products tailored to different international markets.



The latest targets underscore Malaysia’s ambition to consolidate its position as a major tourism hub in Asia while strengthening ties with India through increased travel and people-to-people connections.

Earlier, it was reported that Delhi hosted the 17th round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Uzbekistan and India.