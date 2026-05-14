Uzbekistan, India mull over expanding strategic partnership

The talks were co-chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhromjon Aloyev, and the Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George.

The parties reviewed in detail the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and India. The main focus was on expanding cooperation across the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and people-to-people domains.

Participants in the consultations noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and the results achieved in areas such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, medicine, education, tourism, and civil aviation. Opportunities to intensify interregional ties between the two countries were also discussed separately.

They also exchanged views on international and regional agenda issues, including cooperation within multilateral structures and coordination to ensure regional security.

Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their interest in promoting joint investment projects and strengthening the economic partnership between Uzbekistan and India.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan’s Space Research and Technology Agency, Uzbekcosmos, intends to send the nation’s first native astronaut into space by October 2028, aligning the mission with the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Samarkand