    Malaysia emerges as key investment partner for Indonesia

    21:50, 8 October 2025

    Indonesia-Malaysia economic relations are expected to strengthen in the coming years, driven by growth in trade, investment, and tourism, Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said, TV BRICS reports. 

    Photo credit: Freepik

    Sadewa reported that trade between the two countries reached US$23 billion in 2024, while Malaysian investments in Indonesia totalled US$4.2 billion last year. Tourism also showed positive results, with 1.7 million visits recorded in 2024.

    Malaysia has also become one of Indonesia’s leading global investment partners, he said, highlighting the growing role of Malaysia in Indonesia’s economic development.

    Beyond economics, Sadewa underlined cooperation in health, education, and people-to-people exchanges, describing these as “essential in building lasting friendships between our nations.”

    At regional and global levels, Indonesia and Malaysia continue to share common positions and work closely within platforms such as the United Nations and ASEAN, he added.

    As reported earlier, Malaysia attracts more than US$20 billion of investment from BRICS countries. 

    World News Malaysia Indonesia Investments
