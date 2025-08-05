Malaysia attracts more than US$20 billion of investment from BRICS countries

It is noted that during the same period, investments from BRICS countries amounted to 104.9 billion ringgit (about US$24.59 billion). The ministry noted that BRICS partner status helps Malaysia enter large international markets and attract additional capital.

Although Malaysia is not yet a full member of BRICS, it is already benefiting from economic relations with the countries of the association, as most of them are trading partners and stable sources of foreign investment in Malaysia, added Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier, the head of government confirmed the country's commitment to the values that underpin BRICS' activities. He also took part in the 17th summit of the association, held on 6–7 July 2025 in Rio de Janeiro.

As reported earlier, Malaysia is to launch electric vehicles production in Kazakhstan.