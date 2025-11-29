Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to Revelation Exhibition and Holy Quran Museum

Situated at the foot of Mount Hira, the exhibition recounts the stories of divine revelation to the prophets, particularly the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), through an engaging, interactive visual journey.

Photo credit: SPA

The exhibition uses modern technologies to create a visual and interactive display that recreates the Cave of Hira, allowing visitors to feel the moment the first revelation descended.

Photo credit: SPA

This attraction is part of the Hira Cultural District's comprehensive strategy to serve as a complete cultural and spiritual destination for all visitors. The district spans 67,000 square meters and includes diverse facilities, such as the Holy Quran Museum, gift shops, cafes, and various sections and pavilions.

Photo credit: SPA

