    Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to Revelation Exhibition and Holy Quran Museum

    14:25, 29 November 2025

    The Revelation Exhibition, located in the Hira Cultural District of Makkah, offers visitors a unique spiritual and intellectual experience, SPA reports.  

    Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to the Revelation Exhibition and the Holy Quran Museum
    Photo credit: WAM

    Situated at the foot of Mount Hira, the exhibition recounts the stories of divine revelation to the prophets, particularly the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), through an engaging, interactive visual journey.

    Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to the Revelation Exhibition and the Holy Quran Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    The exhibition uses modern technologies to create a visual and interactive display that recreates the Cave of Hira, allowing visitors to feel the moment the first revelation descended.

    Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to the Revelation Exhibition and the Holy Quran Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    This attraction is part of the Hira Cultural District's comprehensive strategy to serve as a complete cultural and spiritual destination for all visitors. The district spans 67,000 square meters and includes diverse facilities, such as the Holy Quran Museum, gift shops, cafes, and various sections and pavilions.

    Makkah's Hira Cultural District: Home to the Revelation Exhibition and the Holy Quran Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    Earlier Qazinform posted photos of the mosque with a century-old history in Zharkent.

