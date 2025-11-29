Mosque with century-old history: What makes Zharkent shrine unique

The historical complex is located in the heart of Zharkent, a city known since the close of the 10th century.

It was an important stop along the Great Silk Road, linking East and West.

Today, the city lies about 300 kilometers east of Almaty.

At first glance, the mosque resembles a Buddhist temple or an ancient Chinese palace.

It is not surprising because it was built between 1887–1892 by Chinese architect Hon Pike.

Funding came from the locals, with merchant Uali Akhun Yuldashev playing a key role as the initiator and first donor.

The main highlight is its wooden structure assembled without a single nail.

Decorations feature plant, animal, and bird motifs, blending Uyghur style, Chinese influence, and Arabic calligraphy.

Even the composition of the bricks remains a mystery to researchers.

The complex includes: the Friday mosque, a small mosque, the main portal, side gates, and a stone fence.

A 19-meter minaret rises above, surrounded by 52 wooden columns made from Tien Shan firs.

Golden crescents crown the roof, giving the building a festive and majestic look.

The mosque has two floors: the first for men, the second for women (now closed due to safety concerns).

The courtyard features a quiet garden and a medrese with 14 rooms.

Today, it hosts museum exhibitions and workrooms.

The small mosque near the entrance also contains exhibition halls, showcasing models of famous Kazakh mausoleums and traditional household items.

During Soviet times, the complex was repurposed as warehouses, grain storage, a border barracks, and a cinema.

After restoration, it was turned into a museum and placed under state protection.

Today, the Zharkent Mosque is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Zhetysu region.

30–40 people, including tourists from France, Singapore, Japan, China, and other countries visit it daily.

There are 2,850 mosques in Kazakhstan, all under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Noteworthy, in July 2026, UNESCO is set to make a decision on inscription of the Mangistau Underground Mosques on the World Heritage List.