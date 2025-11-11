Makkah Clock Tower Museum to launch audio guide in Kazakh language

The talks between the Kazakhstani diplomat and the Museum’s General Director Naif Al-Maliki focused on potential areas and mechanisms for implementing joint projects and initiatives in tourism, science, and culture.

As a first step, the sides reached an agreement to introduce special discounts and privileges for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the Museum. In addition, special arrangements will be made for official delegations from Kazakhstan, and efforts will be launched to include the Kazakh language among the available options in the Museum’s portable audio guide system.

The meeting highlighed both sides' readiness to maintain close working contacts and begin drafting the necessary documents to formalize the agreements reached.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

