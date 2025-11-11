EN
    Makkah Clock Tower Museum to launch audio guide in Kazakh language

    08:50, 11 November 2025

    Kazakhstan's Consul General in Jeddah Ruslan Kospanov visited the Clock Tower Museum in Makkah, located within the iconic building of the same name - a remarkable achievement of architectural and engineering excellence, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Photo credit: clocktowermuseum.com

    The talks between the Kazakhstani diplomat and the Museum’s General Director Naif Al-Maliki focused on potential areas and mechanisms for implementing joint projects and initiatives in tourism, science, and culture.

    As a first step, the sides reached an agreement to introduce special discounts and privileges for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the Museum. In addition, special arrangements will be made for official delegations from Kazakhstan, and efforts will be launched to include the Kazakh language among the available options in the Museum’s portable audio guide system.

    The meeting highlighed both sides' readiness to maintain close working contacts and begin drafting the necessary documents to formalize the agreements reached.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Earlier, it was reported the 5th Hajj Conference and Exhibition opens in Jeddah under the Royal patronage. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saudi Arabia Religion
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
