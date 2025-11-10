5th Hajj Conference and Exhibition opens in Jeddah under Royal patronage

The event featured the inauguration of the first edition of the History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques Forum, organized by the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah). The inauguration was attended by ministers, senior officials, representatives of Islamic countries, and heads of Hajj affairs offices.

The ceremony began with a speech by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, delivered on his behalf by Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, in which he affirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to continuing the blessed efforts initiated by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud in serving the two holy mosques and caring for their visitors. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s dedication to continuously developing and improving the services offered to pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah stated that the conference reflects the wise leadership’s support and the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to advance the Hajj services sector in line with Vision 2030, ensuring a smooth, spiritual, and enriching experience for worshippers.

He also revealed that basic contracts for over 60% of pilgrims have already been finalized, while preparations for 50% of the holy sites are complete and are expected to be fully ready by the 1st of Dhu al-Qi'dah. He added that the Nusuk app now has more than 40 million users worldwide.

Following the speeches, several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed among participating entities to enhance cooperation in technology, operations, and service quality for pilgrims.

The conference and exhibition will run until November 12, featuring over 143 dialogue sessions and workshops with the participation of leading experts and speakers from more than 150 countries.

As reported earlier, Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry revealed that over 190,000 Umrah visas were issued since the start of season.