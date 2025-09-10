Makhmud Sabyrkhan advances to quarterfinals with first-round knockout at World Boxing Championships
07:51, 10 September 2025
Makhmud Sabyrkhan (under 55 kg) scored an early victory in the round of 16 at the now-running World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh boxer went up against Bashkim Bajoku of Kosovo, but the bout ended almost immediately in the first round, as Sabyrkhan landed a powerful punch that knocked out his opponent and secured him a spot in the quarterfinals.
As reported earlier, Sagyndyk Togambay has reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships in Liverpool.