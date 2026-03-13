The transformation reflects more than a decade of policy initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic electronics production and expanding global competitiveness.



According to Indian Ministry of Electronics, a TV BRICS partner, the country’s electronics sector has recorded rapid growth over the past ten years under the national industrial strategy known as "Make in India" and the broader economic vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".



In 2025, smartphones became India’s largest export category by value, generating more than US$30 billion in overseas shipments. They were followed by automotive diesel fuel and processed diamonds.



Officials attribute the expansion to a series of policy measures designed to build a comprehensive electronics manufacturing ecosystem. These include incentive programmes supporting large-scale electronics production and IT hardware manufacturing, as well as initiatives to strengthen domestic supply chains and develop advanced components.



The government has also introduced schemes aimed at boosting the production of electronic components and semiconductors, establishing specialised manufacturing clusters and improving infrastructure for the sector.



Experts claimed that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) have played a significant role in the growth of the industry by integrating into supply chains and supporting domestic production networks. Authorities say government programmes are designed to facilitate MSME participation in both domestic and international value chains.



At the same time, new policies are being implemented to expand manufacturing of electronic components, including printed circuit boards, electro-mechanical parts and other specialised technologies required for modern devices.



Alongside industrial expansion, the government has launched programmes to strengthen workforce skills in electronics and information technology. Training initiatives have enrolled thousands of participants, aiming to prepare specialists for emerging fields within the electronics system design and manufacturing sector.



