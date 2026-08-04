Majority of Kazakhstanis ready to cast ballots in Qurultay elections, survey finds

The poll showed a high level of public awareness about the upcoming elections, with 89.4 percent of respondents saying they had some knowledge of the vote. Among them, 55.2 percent reported being well informed about the elections, while 34.2 percent said they had heard about them but lacked detailed information. Awareness levels were particularly higher among older citizens and rural residents.

The survey also indicated strong voter engagement, with 11.9 percent of respondents saying they do not plan to participate, while 15.8 percent remain undecided, including 0.5 percent who were unable to provide an answer.

Among those planning to vote in the Qurultay elections, 87.6 percent previously took part in the constitutional referendum held on March 15, 2026. Researchers said this reflects the presence of a consistent group of citizens actively involved in major political processes.

According to the survey, the Adilet Party currently leads among potential voters with 67.3 percent support. The party received its strongest backing from respondents aged 36 to 60 and residents of rural areas. The Auyl Party ranked second with 6.2 percent, followed by Respublica with 5.5 percent, Ak Zhol with 4.8 percent, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP) with 4.3 percent, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan (NPK) with 3.9 percent, and Baitaq with 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 1.6 percent of respondents said they would vote against all parties, while 5.3 percent had not yet made a final decision.

The study found that the main factor influencing voters’ choices was a positive assessment of party initiatives, cited by 44.4 percent of respondents. Other reasons included long-term party support (29.2%), the belief that the party represents Kazakhstan’s future (25.3%), and satisfaction with how the party interacts with voters (14.7%).

The Institute of Public Policy said the findings demonstrate strong public interest in the upcoming Qurultay elections and a high level of electoral readiness.

The survey was conducted from July 7 to July 27, 2026, among 8,000 respondents aged 18 and older across Kazakhstan’s 17 regions and the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. The research used face-to-face interviews and had a margin of error of ±1.19%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov had met with representatives of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) election observation mission in Astana.