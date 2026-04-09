Major university exhibition kicks off in Kazakhstan

The exhibition is to be held in 14 cities spanning for more than 6,000 kilometers.

Its main goal is to introduce applicants to the educational opportunities of leading Kazakh universities, as well as branches of international institutions operating in the country.

Participants will get detailed information on academic programs, government scholarships, admission requirements, and study conditions.

The exhibition, unveiled in Astana on April 7, will be further held in Semey on April 9, in Ust-Kamenogorsk on April 10. It will also take place in Almaty, Kaskelen, Taraz, Shymkent, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Aktau and Zhanaozen.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan ranks among global top 20 for education, beating Poland and the UAE.