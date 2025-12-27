Major Turkish investors drive projects' success in Kazakhstan

In particular, substantive and constructive discussions were held with representatives of Tiryaki Holding, which has launched a project for the deep processing of wheat and peas in the city of Astana; Nobel Pharmaceuticals, implementing the second phase of its pharmaceutical production project in Almaty; Makyol Holding, which has completed the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road; TAV Havalimanları Holding, carrying out a project to expand and modernize Almaty International Airport, Koton, the owner of a retail clothing chain in Kazakhstan and Çalık Holding, together with a potential partner, implementing a grain processing project in the Kostanay region, as well as potential investors considering the development of copper deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meetings, the parties discussed the current status and progress of ongoing investment projects, as well as prospects for launching new initiatives in various sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

In addition, the heads of the aforementioned holdings expressed their appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for its policy aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and for the comprehensive support provided to foreign investors.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakh FM Yermek Kosherbayev visited the UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty.