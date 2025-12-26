FM Kosherbayev visits UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, during the visit, the Foreign Minister reviewed the activities of UN agencies based at the Centre, learning about their current priorities and upcoming projects. He emphasized the importance of achieving tangible, practical results through their work.

Kosherbayev highlighted that the establishment and functioning of the UN Regional Centre in Almaty mark a significant contribution by Kazakhstan to strengthening multilateral cooperation and promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the UN’s central role as a universal platform for international collaboration.

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met EU Ambassador Aleška Simkič following the official launch of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements, which began on December 2 in Brussels.