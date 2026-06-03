Major Spanish hotel group eyes expansion in Kazakhstan

The two sides explored prospects for developing Kazakhstan’s hospitality sector. According to Zhumangarin, the Government is focused on strengthening the tourism industry and attracting international investors and major hotel operators. To support these efforts, Kazakhstan has prepared proposals for the acquisition of completed properties and the lease of existing buildings for hotel development.

“We highly value the potential of Barceló Hotel Group and view the company as a reliable partner with extensive international experience in delivering successful hospitality projects. We are ready to discuss promising areas of cooperation and create conditions for implementing mutually beneficial projects in Kazakhstan,” Zhumangarin said.

The meeting marked a continuation of talks that began last year in Seville on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development. During those discussions, the parties considered opportunities for Barceló Hotel Group to enter the Kazakh market, and the company was invited to visit Kazakhstan to assess its investment and tourism prospects.

As part of the current visit, Barceló Hotel Group representatives will hold meetings in both Astana and Almaty and review potential sites for future hotel development.

Founded in 1931, Barceló Hotel Group is a family-owned Spanish tourism company headquartered in Mallorca. The group operates hotels, travel agencies and an airline, and is among Spain’s largest hotel operators, with a portfolio of more than 300 hotels across 30 countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to boost agricultural exports to Spain.