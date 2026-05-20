Kazakhstan set to boost agricultural exports to Spain

The talks focused on the current state and strategic prospects for agrarian cooperation and measures to expand mutual trade.

The Kazakh Minister praised the constructive dialogue between the two nations and confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Spain in agriculture.

Kazakhstan’s exports of agricultural products to Spain doubled last year. The main share of Kazakhstan’s exports to Spain consists of grains, leguminous crops, and essential oils.

The Kazakh side expressed readiness to expand its presence in the Spanish market by increasing exports of grains and oilseeds, processed products, feed, and other agricultural goods of mutual interest.

The parties debated prospects for cooperation in agri-technologies, irrigation, food processing, livestock, breeding and modern solutions, veterinary science and investment projects.

One of the key drivers of partnership is investment cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in joint projects with Spanish companies, including the creation of a vertically integrated meat production complex with the participation of Big Farm LLP.

The project involves developing Angus cattle farming with 20,000 head in Yereymentau district of Akmola region.

A land plot of 70,000 hectares has already been allocated. 132 million euros will be invested in the project that will generate 250 jobs.

The parties expressed interest in active cooperation, development of direct ties between departments, business communities, and scientific organizations.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan-Türkiye agricultural trade soars 25% in 2025.