Major power outage hits Kyrgyz capital

Electricity supply was restored to some parts of the Kyrgyz capital shortly after the blackout.

According to local media outlets, the major power outage paralyzed traffic at the Ak zhol checkpoint on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, causing heavy congestion.

Some sources say that the blackout was caused by the failure at one of the power generation facilities. Work is underway as technicians scramble to restore power.

The Kyrgyz Energy Ministry is yet to present detailed information on the cause behind the blackout.

