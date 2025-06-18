Kyrgyzstan discusses possible visa restrictions with United States

According to the diplomatic mission, during the meeting the parties discussed current issues of the Kyrgyz-American cooperation.

Special attention was paid to the issue of possible inclusion of the Kyrgyz Republic in the list of countries whose citizens will be subject to visa restrictions.

Ambassador Moldogaziev noted the importance of a balanced approach in further consideration of this issue. The sides agreed to continue cooperation in this area.

At the end of the conversation, the sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening and development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States.

Earlier it was reported that Trump administration may expand U.S. travel ban to 36 countries, including Kyrgyzstan.