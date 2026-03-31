Kazakh Science Minister suggests building Innovation Headquarters

He reminded that, following the Kazakh President’s instructions, innovation activities were transferred to the Science and Higher Education Ministry, along with certain functions from the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry.

This decision aligns with international practice, where innovation is built on science, universities, and research centers. But innovation is a complex, cross-sectoral task that requires coordination not only within a single ministry but across the entire state system, Sayasat Nurbek said.

He emphasized Kazakhstan currently ranks 81st in the Global Innovation Index and 55th in Harvard University’s Economic Complexity Index. Saysat Nurbek noted that it reflects the combined efforts of more than 10 government agencies, underscoring the need for stronger interagency cooperation.

To this end, he proposed to establish the Innovation Headquarters as a unified coordinating mechanism to synchronize the actions of all state bodies and development institutions.

Besides, Kazakhstan established a Digital Headquarters to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies.

Noteworthy, UN ESCAP praised Kazakhstan’s digital progress.