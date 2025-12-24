Major logistics park to emerge in Astana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiar with the operations of several enterprises located in Astana’s Industrial Park No. 1.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State was shown products from Gypsovinyl, which specializes in gypsum-vinyl panels, and QR Systems, a manufacturer of fire alarm systems, video surveillance equipment, and intercoms.

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibition also spotlighted Astana Electrotechnical Plant, Arystan Astana Pipe Plant, and ARGP, a company producing construction and road chemicals.

President Tokayev was also briefed about the growth prospects of Industrial Park No. 2, which will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP). Over 100 projects worth more than 500 billion tenge are planned in the park, creating around 8,000 new jobs.

Furthermore, active efforts are underway to develop logistics infrastructure. In particular, a logistics park is planned within the Astana Technopolis Special Economic Zone.

It is noteworthy that under the National Project Pool, 120 new projects with a total value of 1.9 trillion tenge are being rolled out in Astana. Once complete, these initiatives will generate approximately 22,000 jobs.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected a lifting equipment manufacturer. As Qazinform reported, the Head of State is set to visit major industrial and social sites in Astana and hold a meeting on the capital’s development on Wednesday.