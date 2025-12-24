EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer

    12:18, 24 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tausogar Plant in Astana on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The facility, located in Industrial Park No. 1, supplies Kazakhstan’s construction sector with modern lifting equipment and machinery.

    President visits lifting equipment plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the production process of tower cranes, elevators, and escalators, which are in high demand among the country's leading construction companies.

    President visits lifting equipment plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Presently, Tausogar employs 44 highly qualified specialists. The annual production capacity is 200 elevators, 70 escalators, and 70 tower cranes.

    President visits lifting equipment plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Speaking with employees, the Head of State highlighted the plant’s contribution to infrastructure development and voiced confidence that the enterprise will continue to strengthen its market position.

    President visits lifting equipment plant
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As Qazinform previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit major industrial and social sites in Astana and hold a meeting on the capital’s development on Wednesday.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Astana Industry Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All