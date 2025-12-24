President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer

The facility, located in Industrial Park No. 1, supplies Kazakhstan’s construction sector with modern lifting equipment and machinery.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the production process of tower cranes, elevators, and escalators, which are in high demand among the country's leading construction companies.

Photo credit: Akorda

Presently, Tausogar employs 44 highly qualified specialists. The annual production capacity is 200 elevators, 70 escalators, and 70 tower cranes.

Photo credit: Akorda

Speaking with employees, the Head of State highlighted the plant’s contribution to infrastructure development and voiced confidence that the enterprise will continue to strengthen its market position.

Photo credit: Akorda

As Qazinform previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit major industrial and social sites in Astana and hold a meeting on the capital’s development on Wednesday.