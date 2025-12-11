Major Iranian dairy company to launch production plant in Kazakhstan

Addressing the Kazakhstan–Iran Business Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed enhancing agricultural cooperation.

– Iran is one of the main buyers of Kazakh grain. Last year, bilateral trade in the agro-industrial sector reached $220 million, and grain exports over the first 10 months of this year amounted to $280 million.

We support entrepreneurs investing in agriculture. A series of joint projects is already underway. For instance, Iran’s Solico Group plans to build a dairy plant in our country with a capacity of 200,000 tons per year and launch baby food production. It is known that Kourosh Food Industry has also shown interest in entering Kazakhstan's market. It intends to establish enterprises for the production of vegetable oil and the development of poultry farming.

I want to emphasize once again that we are always open to cooperation. I invite Iranian entrepreneurs to launch joint ventures and establish modern manufacturing facilities in Kazakhstan, the Head of State said.