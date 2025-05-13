Major international equestrian competitions to be held in Astana

Top national teams from six countries are expected to participate. The event will be conducted in accordance with international standards under the auspices of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

According to the federation, more than 60 top athletes are expected to showcase their skills in show jumping and dressage of varying complexity over the three-day event.

Photo credit: The Equestrian Federation of Kazakhstan

The 2025 Eurasian League World Cup consists of eight stages:

WC-1 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan);

WC-2 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan);

WC-3 in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan);

WC-4 in Astana (Kazakhstan);

WC-5 in Tbilisi (Georgia);

WC-6 in Tbilisi (Georgia);

WC-7 in Yerevan (Armenia);

WC-8 in Tehran (Iran).

Based on the results of the main Grand Prix route of the Eurasian League World Cup stages, a license for the 2025 Show Jumping World Cup Final will be awarded.

As reported earlier, Kazakh riders have delivered strong performances at the Eurasian stages of the Show Jumping World Cup held in Tashkent.