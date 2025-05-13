EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Major international equestrian competitions to be held in Astana

    18:39, 13 May 2025

    The Argymaq Equestrian Sports Complex in Astana will host a stage of the Eurasian League World Cup in show jumping (FEI CSI 1*-W) and an international dressage tournament (FEI CDI 1*) on May 30 till June 1, Kazinform News Agency cites the Equestrian Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Major international equestrian competitions to be held in Astana
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform News Agency

    Top national teams from six countries are expected to participate. The event will be conducted in accordance with international standards under the auspices of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

    According to the federation, more than 60 top athletes are expected to showcase their skills in show jumping and dressage of varying complexity over the three-day event.

    Major international equestrian competitions to be held in Astana
    Photo credit: The Equestrian Federation of Kazakhstan

    The 2025 Eurasian League World Cup consists of eight stages:

    • WC-1 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan);
    • WC-2 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan);
    • WC-3 in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan);
    • WC-4 in Astana (Kazakhstan);
    • WC-5 in Tbilisi (Georgia);
    • WC-6 in Tbilisi (Georgia);
    • WC-7 in Yerevan (Armenia);
    • WC-8 in Tehran (Iran).

    Based on the results of the main Grand Prix route of the Eurasian League World Cup stages, a license for the 2025 Show Jumping World Cup Final will be awarded.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh riders have delivered strong performances at the Eurasian stages of the Show Jumping World Cup held in Tashkent.

    Sport Kazakhstan Astana
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All