Kazakh equestrians win medals at Eurasian stages of Show Jumping World Cup in Uzbekistan

Representing Kazakhstan, six riders competed in the tournament, with two delivering medal-winning performances. Riding her horse named Lady Di, Kseniya Batalova of Kazakhstan secured second place in the sixth course with obstacles set at 160 cm earning the Grand Prix silver. Riding Nagano B, Nurila Turisbekova claimed the bronze medal in the fifth course with obstacles set at 130 cm.

Photo credit: The Federation of Equestrian Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The event brought together 43 top riders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Photo credit: The Federation of Equestrian Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

As part of the official Eurasian League calendar, the Tashkent stage marks an important step in the international show jumping season. The strong results by Kazakh equestrians once again highlight their competitiveness on the international stage.

