    Kazakh equestrians win medals at Eurasian stages of Show Jumping World Cup in Uzbekistan

    09:45, 21 April 2025

    Kazakh riders delivered strong performances at the Eurasian stages of the Show Jumping World Cup held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 17 till 20, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The Federation of Equestrian Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Representing Kazakhstan, six riders competed in the tournament, with two delivering medal-winning performances. Riding her horse named Lady Di, Kseniya Batalova of Kazakhstan secured second place in the sixth course with obstacles set at 160 cm earning the Grand Prix silver. Riding Nagano B, Nurila Turisbekova claimed the bronze medal in the fifth course with obstacles set at 130 cm.

    Photo credit: The Federation of Equestrian Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The event brought together 43 top riders from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

    Photo credit: The Federation of Equestrian Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    As part of the official Eurasian League calendar, the Tashkent stage marks an important step in the international show jumping season. The strong results by Kazakh equestrians once again highlight their competitiveness on the international stage.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva has won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain.

