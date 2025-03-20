Major coral revival project coming to Jordan's Aqaba

The agreement, signed by CEO Hussein Safadi and Voyacy founder Philippe Cousteau, will deploy breakthrough technology to cultivate and propagate coral species throughout the gulf.



"This isn't just about conservation it's about positioning Aqaba as a blue economy powerhouse," said Safadi. The project will create specialized jobs as locals receive training in advanced coral farming techniques.



Cousteau called Aqaba's waters "exceptional," noting their unique coral diversity makes the location ideal for restoration work with global implications.



The timing is critical, according to Voyacy's chief scientist Dr. David Vaughan, who warned that climate change threatens 90 percent of the world's coral reefs by 2050. The new techniques aim to accelerate coral growth up to 40 times faster than natural rates.



The Gulf of Aqaba stands out as one of Earth's most biodiverse northern marine ecosystems, home to over 277 coral species, including endangered red and black varieties.



The initiative supports royal directives to safeguard Jordan's marine resources for future generations.

