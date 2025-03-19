Jordan's Ministry designates strategic mineral exploration zones

These prospective areas were identified through comprehensive regional geochemical mapping of mafic igneous complexes in southern Jordan, conducted by the Geochemical Survey Department in strategic partnership with the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM), France's geological survey authority.



According to technical documentation published on the ministry's official portal, target commodities include base metals (zinc, lead, copper), critical metals (niobium, tin), rare earth elements (REEs), phosphorus, selenium, manganese dioxide (pyrolusite), and precious metals including gold, alongside strategic elements such as yttrium, cerium, and lanthanum.



The mineral exploration zones represent a cornerstone implementation of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, which emphasizes establishing a comprehensive national mineral strategy, developing an autonomous geological survey institution, and generating internationally compliant geological datasets.



Wadi Mubarak, situated approximately 6 kilometers southeast of Aqaba and encompassing 36 square kilometers, exhibits significant geochemical anomalies in zinc, lead, niobium, tin, and rare earth elements based on preliminary surveying.



Geochemical analysis in the Wadi Al-Tank zone, positioned 11 kilometers east of Aqaba with a footprint of 150 square kilometers, revealed elevated concentrations of zinc and lead, with zinc values reaching 546 parts per million (ppm) and lead measurements peaking at 67 ppm in alluvial sediment samples.



The Wadi Lebanon prospect demonstrated polymetallic mineralization, including base metals, rare earth elements, and notable gold occurrences. Geochemical assays documented zinc, lead, and copper concentrations at 1,288 ppm, 424 ppm, and 238 ppm respectively.



Additional niobium values reached 262 ppm, while gold concentrations measured up to 69 parts per billion (ppb) in rock samples.



Wadi Omran, located 7 kilometers east of Aqaba covering 85.7 square kilometers, similarly displayed significant geochemical signatures, with zinc concentrations reaching 643 ppm and lead values up to 137 ppm in stream sediment samples. The technical assessment also identified elevated copper, tin, niobium, and rare earth element occurrences.



The ministerial report underscored imperatives to harmonize regulatory frameworks with international mining standards, recalibrate fiscal incentives, cultivate foreign direct investment inflows, and develop midstream and downstream mineral processing capabilities to maximize value capture.



Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision advocates establishing dedicated mineral sector financing mechanisms, enhancing logistical infrastructure, optimizing operational cost structures, and adopting cutting-edge extraction and processing technologies.



The strategy emphasizes research and innovation in emerging fields such as nitrogen-based fertilizer production and implementation of enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) protocols throughout the mineral value chain.



The Kingdom's mineral endowment includes world-class phosphate deposits, potash resources, bromine extraction operations, high-purity silica sand, copper and gold occurrences, rare earth element prospects, and substantial oil shale reserves.



The mining sector currently contributes 2.2% to Jordan's GDP, representing approximately JD 700 million in economic output. Projections indicate potential growth to JD 2.1 billion within the next decade.



The industry sustains over 9,000 direct jobs, constituting 0.6% of the national workforce, with employment projected to expand to more than 27,000 positions under optimal development scenarios.



Mineral exports, presently valued at JD 1 billion annually, are forecast to increase to JD 3.4 billion according to targets established in the Economic Modernization Vision's decadal implementation roadmap.

