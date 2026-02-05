Majilisman proposes enshrining tenge as national currency in the draft of new Constitution

According to him, national currency is one of the key indicators of economic and cultural independence, as well as the sovereignty of a country.

“It reflects the political and economic independence of the country, as well as the ability to independently conduct domestic and foreign financial policy. The tenge is directly connected to the daily lives of citizens: it is used for salary payments, in trade, services, and other economic relations,” the deputy noted.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

As Khojanazarov pointed out, the status of the tenge is currently regulated by the law “On the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.” However, in the context of changes in the global financial system, it is important to enshrine it at the constitutional level, he pointed out.

He continued saying that enshrining the national currency in the Constitution is widely practiced in foreign countries. For example, the constitutions of Turkiye, Georgia, and Uzbekistan include provisions regulating the financial system, whereas the constitutions of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan explicitly define the national currency.

Earlier, it was reported that the Secretariat of the Constitutional Commission had received over 4,000 submissions from citizens.

