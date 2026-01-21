Majilis to debate agreement on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border checkpoints

The deputies are set to consider draft ratification of a protocol amending the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on border checkpoints as of December 25, 2003, and protocols introducing amendments to Articles 50(a) and 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Earlier, the Majilis ratified the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed on April 19, 2024, in Astana.

The treaty aims to give new impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation, covering political and military relations, trade, economy, and investment, agriculture and transit‑transport links, water and energy resources, education, science, and technology and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, deputies will proceed to a new draft law on the ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.

Earlier, the Majilis ratified the agreement on unified rules for determining and confirming the origin of goods exported beyond the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed December 4, 2023.