Majilis ratifies Kazakhstan-UAE agreement on wind farms construction in Zhambyl region

The agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates on the development of the wind-powered generating plant project was concluded in Dubai on December 2, 2023.

The agreement provides for cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates in the fight against global warming through the promotion, development and implementation of projects in the sphere of renewable sources of energy and sustainable development in Kazakhstan.

Two large wind farms with a capacity of 500 MW will be built under the agreement in Zhambyl region.