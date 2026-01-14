Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment

According to deputy Aigul Kuspan, the first draft law provides for the ratification of the protocol amending the agreement on the status of the formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system dated December 10, 2010.

The Agreement regulates the legal framework for the temporary presence of formations, forces, and assets of the collective security system on the territory of the parties, and also defines their status.

“The amendments provide for expanding the grounds for deploying formations on the territories of the parties, such as preventing crisis situations, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting unannounced inspections,” the deputy said.

The second document is aimed at improvement of the legal framework, related to the organization and ensuring transportation of military and other formations, as well as military products.