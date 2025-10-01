Majilis ratifies CIS agreement on prevention of illegal transportation of radioactive materials

Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev presented the document.

According to him, in 2024 Kazakhstan produced 23,270 tons of uranium, compared to 21,112 tons in 2023, having increased it by approximately 10%.

Currently, the country faces a critical task of establishing an institutional and regulatory-legal framework, capable of supporting growth while minimizing risks. Being one of the world’s largest uranium producers and a key transit hub, Kazakhstan handles flows of nuclear products, materials, and related cargo across its territory. This requires strict regulation to prevent unauthorized movements that could threaten human and environmental safety.

The document outlines a framework for cooperation among relevant agencies, introducing procedures for the notification and coordination of shipments, requirements for packaging and escort, and a mechanism for information exchange to prevent unauthorized or unforeseen activities.

“Kazakhstan is strengthening its export position and building trust with international partners. We are demonstrating our readiness to comply with strict safety standards, in line with the leading nuclear powers. This step is crucial not only for the industry, but also for national security, sustainable economic development and the country’s global reputation,” said Satkaliyev.

The implementation of the agreement will not require any additional budget expenses, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to build two nuclear power plants in Almaty region.