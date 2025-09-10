Majilis passes law ensuring fair wages

The ratification of this document confirms Kazakhstan's commitment to its international obligations as a member state of the ILO.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Svetlana Zhakupova, presented the draft law to the Majilis. In response to a parliamentarian’s question about regional disparities, she noted:

"Indeed, regional disparities are presently very significant. Our calculations are being prepared by three institutions: the Institute for Economic Research, the Bureau of National Statistics, and the Center for Labor Development. We are gathering indicators not only by region but also by industry."

The convention sets out several key principles:

establishment of a minimum wage system;

participation of social partners in setting and reviewing the minimum wage;

taking into account economic factors and workers' needs when setting the minimum wages;

prohibition of discrimination in remuneration.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan has been a full member state of the ILO since 1993. The country fulfills its obligations by gradually integrating international labor standards into its national legislation. Kazakhstan has previously ratified 28 ILO conventions covering working conditions, labor protection, social protection, and social dialogue.

