Majilis approves ICAO amendments to expand Kazakhstan’s role in global aviation

The document aims to promote Kazakhstan’s representation within the bodies of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and create favorable conditions to enhance the country’s international image.

"These amendments expand the ICAO Council from 36 to 40 states and the Air Navigation Commission from 19 to 21 members. The Council is the executive body elected by the ICAO Assembly every three years. It sets international standards, governs daily operations, resolves disputes between member states, and ensures Assembly decisions are carried out. The Air Navigation Commission serves as the technical authority on flight safety and air traffic management. As the number of ICAO member states has grown from 160 to 193 states, it is now essential for member nations to ratify these changes domestically," explained Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.

According to him, 120 states have already ratified these documents, including the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore, to name but a few.