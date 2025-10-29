Majilis approves amendments to AI law, awaits Senate greenlight

Deputy Yekaterina Smyshlyaeva said "The law on artificial intelligence and related documents on amendments and additions to some AI and digitalization legislative acts, as well as to the Code of Administrative Offences of Kazakhstan were approved by the Majilis and sent again to the Senate for consideration with 130 amendments adopted."

It is worth noting that Senators offered 16 amendments to three laws.

None of them improves or worsens the text of the laws, adopted by the Majilis, stressed Smyshlyaeva during a plenary meeting of the lower chamber. “They are purely editorial and clarifying in nature. Therefore, the mentioned amendments have no impact on law enforcement practice,” she added.

The law on artificial intelligence aims at building a contemporary legal framework for regulating digitalization processes, safe AI adoption and improving the existing legislation.

The law is set to serve as a fundamental document, establishing a unified legal basis for the use of AI technologies and systems. It includes seven sections and 28 articles, enshrining: legal and organizational regulation on artificial intelligence; measures to ensure transparency and safety in the use of technologies; specific aspects of AI use by government bodies and quasi-public entities; rights and obligations of participants within the field of artificial intelligence; and expansion of the Government’s powers in shaping state policy in this area.

Earlier, it was reported the deputies of the Kazakh Senate returned the draft law on Artificial Intelligence and suggested corresponding amendments to the Majilis.