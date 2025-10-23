Kazakh Senate reports draft law on AI out to Majilis

According to deputy Bibigul Akkozhina, the draft law aims at building a contemporary legal framework for regulating the processes of digitalization, safe adoption of AI and improving current legislation.

She said today’s advanced technologies, such as AI, Big Data, and blockchain, not only improve the efficiency of institutions but also reveal new opportunities for transparency, inclusion and sustainable economic development. Kazakhstan demonstrates sustainable promotion in the sphere of digital development. According to The AI Index Report (2024) by Stanford University, Kazakhstan ranked among the Top 15 countries in adapting legislation to AI development. As of now, there are 27 universities and six scientific institutions in 11 regions operating in Kazakhstan, and 479 scientists are engaged in research.

62 AI projects are being fulfilled in Kazakhstan. Most projects are developed in Almaty and Astana.

The deputy emphasized the draft law on AI is purposed to ensure secure and ethical AI introduction, protection of rights and freedoms of entities, and encourage innovation development.

Besides, the law contains strict restrictions aimed at the protection of people and society from potentially dangerous technologies.

The law includes the following key provisions: legality, transparency, human-centric approach, data protection and security, mandatory labeling of content generated by AI systems to distinguish it from human-created material.

It also establishes rules for managing intellectual property rights related to AI-generated works and technologies, defines a list of trusted high-risk systems, sets procedures for their audit and oversight.

As written before, Speaker Koshanov said Majilis adopted and submitted 15 laws to the Senate. He stressed deputies are actively working on implementing the course of the Head of State to promote AI adoption, as the law on artificial intelligence was passed and presented to the Senate in late September, and parliamentary hearings with the participation of local and foreign experts were held.