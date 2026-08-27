Kyrgyzstan reveals official medals for 6th World Nomad Games

According to the agency, the medal designs draw inspiration from the traditional philosophy and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people. The official logo of the World Nomad Games is featured prominently at the center of each medal.

The medals are double-sided and will be presented on specially designed stands intended to provide both a functional and distinctive display.

Photo credit: WNG media headquarters

The agency said the medals will be awarded to athletes who finish first, second and third at the VI World Nomad Games, marking their achievements and securing their place in the history of international nomadic sports.

Earlier, it was reported the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic had officially placed the silver collectible coin “Taigan Zharysh” into circulation on August 25.