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    Main reason for Rybakina's WTA Finals exit revealed

    16:39, 11 November 2026

    The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) commented on the early end to the season for world No. 1 and defending WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo source: ktf.kz

    PTPA links Rybakina's withdrawal to an overloaded tennis calendar.

    The organization recalled that the Kazakhstani tennis player withdrew from the WTA Finals because of a viral illness. Besides, she missed the Tokyo tournament due to a neck injury a week earlier.

    The PTPA pointed out that despite outstanding results — two Grand Slam titles and four titles this season, her body was completely exhausted by the season’s final event in November.

    "Players shouldn’t reach the biggest event of the year running on empty. The PTPA continues to push for a season that leaves players healthy enough to finish it," the association said on platform X.

    In closing, the PTPA wished Elena Rybakina a complete recovery.

    Notably, Rybakina has already secured the world No. 1 ranking for the 2026 year-end.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina WTA
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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