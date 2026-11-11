Main reason for Rybakina's WTA Finals exit revealed

PTPA links Rybakina's withdrawal to an overloaded tennis calendar.

The organization recalled that the Kazakhstani tennis player withdrew from the WTA Finals because of a viral illness. Besides, she missed the Tokyo tournament due to a neck injury a week earlier.

The PTPA pointed out that despite outstanding results — two Grand Slam titles and four titles this season, her body was completely exhausted by the season’s final event in November.

"Players shouldn’t reach the biggest event of the year running on empty. The PTPA continues to push for a season that leaves players healthy enough to finish it," the association said on platform X.

World No. 1 and defending champion @lenarybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals with a viral illness. She’d already pulled out of Tokyo the week before with a neck injury. She finishes 2026 with two Grand Slam titles and four titles overall. And still, by the season’s final event in November, her body had nothing left to give. Players shouldn’t reach the biggest event of the year running on empty. The PTPA continues to push for a season that leaves players healthy enough to finish it. Wishing Elena a full recovery. — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) November 9, 2026

In closing, the PTPA wished Elena Rybakina a complete recovery.

Notably, Rybakina has already secured the world No. 1 ranking for the 2026 year-end.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, United States, due to health issues.