Elena Rybakina pulls out of WTA Finals due to physical concerns

I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year. I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete, Rybakina said in a statement.

The Kazakhstani tennis player added that she would spend some time at home to rest, recover and prepare for the 2027 season.

I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can’t wait to be back in Indian Wells in March!, she wrote.

Rybakina was due to defend her title after winning last year’s WTA Finals in Riyadh without dropping a match.

She finished the 2026 season with 54 wins and 14 losses, claiming four titles at the Australian Open, the US Open, Stuttgart and Ningbo.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva made her career-best WTA 250 run in Chennai.