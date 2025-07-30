Earthquake strikes 365 km away from Almaty
07:15, 30 July 2025
Kazakhstani seismologists registered an earthquake centered in Afghanistan at 4:24 pm Astana time on July 29, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake occurred on the territory of Afghanistan, 865 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was located at 36.956 degrees north latitude and longitude 70.864 degrees east longitude. It hit at a depth of 120 km.
Earlier, it was reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Kyrgyzstan.