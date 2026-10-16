Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia’s Kamchatka

Instrumental intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reached four points, the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service said.

Scientists initially estimated the quake's magnitude at 6.5, but later revised it to 6.9. It was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake in the region.

"According to verified information, the magnitude of this seismic event was 6.9. Its epicenter was located on land, 156 kilometers southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 138 kilometers. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it was felt as a magnitude-5 earthquake," seismologists said.

Numerous residents in the regional capital fled their apartments because of tremors. Inside homes, light fixtures swung violently, doors slammed shut, and dishes rattled, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the quake, which occurred at 3:36 p.m. local time (3:36 a.m. GMT), continued for about one minute.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake hit Afghanistan.