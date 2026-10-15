EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    M4.5 earthquake hits Afghanistan

    20:55, 15 October 2026

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in Afghanistan on October 15, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.5 earthquake hits Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Data Center

    According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred at 2:51 p.m. Astana time (09:51 GMT) at a depth of 8 kilometers.

    The epicenter was located at 37.41 degrees north latitude and 69.75 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.5, an energy class of K=11,

    Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Panama.

     

    Earthquake Incidents Afghanistan World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All