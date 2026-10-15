M4.5 earthquake hits Afghanistan
20:55, 15 October 2026
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in Afghanistan on October 15, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred at 2:51 p.m. Astana time (09:51 GMT) at a depth of 8 kilometers.
The epicenter was located at 37.41 degrees north latitude and 69.75 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.5, an energy class of K=11,
Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Panama.