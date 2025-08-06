Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Kamchatka coast

"Magnitude: 6.4. Intensity in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (preliminary estimate): 3," it said in a statement.

According to the USGS RAS, this latest aftershock occurred at 1:35 p.m. Moscow time (10:35 p.m. local time), 213 km from the capital of the region. The source was recorded at a depth of almost 39 km in the Pacific Ocean.

The aftershock was one of the strongest to follow the main earthquake. Within 20 minutes, four more aftershocks with a magnitude of 4.8-5.7 followed.

On July 30, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8, Russia’s strongest since 1952, struck off the coast of Kamchatka.

After the earthquake, six Kamchatka volcanoes became active, including Eurasia’s highest, Klyuchevsky, or Klyuchevskaya Sopka. Ash emissions, according to scientists' forecasts, could reach heights of 12 km in the coming days. In the village of Klyuchi, located in the immediate vicinity of Klyuchevsky, volcanic ash has been observed in the air. The head of the Ust-Kamchatsky district has urged residents not to go out unless absolutely necessary.

