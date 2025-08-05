5.9M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan, tremors felt across south Kazakhstan

The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 6:44 p.m. Astana time on August 5, 2025, centered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, sending 2-magnitude tremors across 20 settlements in Kazakhstan.

The epicenter was monitored at 41.310 degrees north latitude and 72.690 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.

As reported previously, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed another high column of ash into the air over the past day, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Telegram.