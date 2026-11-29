According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 28, with its epicenter about 5 kilometers (3 miles) southwest of Manhattan Beach. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 12.8 kilometers (8 miles).

The USGS estimated the strongest shaking at intensity VI on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale in Manhattan Beach and El Segundo. Moderate shaking was reported in several nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach.

The USGS issued a green PAGER alert, indicating a low likelihood of casualties and significant damage.

The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 4.7 before the USGS revised the magnitude to 5.0 following further analysis.

The USGS said aftershocks are possible. Its latest forecast puts the chance of at least one magnitude 5 or greater aftershock within a week at about 4%, while the probability of a magnitude 6 or larger event is less than 1%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 20.