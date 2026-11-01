The earthquake occurred on November 20 at 11:25:35 UTC, about 1 kilometer northwest of Commerce, at a depth of 15.5 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS ShakeMap estimated the shaking intensity at Level IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, classified as light shaking.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan early Thursday, shaking surrounding areas and reaching a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 on Japan’s seven-level earthquake intensity scale.