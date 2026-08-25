Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded in Pakistan
09:23, 25 August 2026
Kazakh seismologists have recorded an earthquake in Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, the quake occurred in Pakistan on August 25, 2026, at 6:18 a.m. Astana time (1:18 a.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 34.13° north latitude and 70.11° east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.9, an energy class of K 13.6, and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers.
Earlier, it was reported that the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula had sent an ash column up to 6 kilometers above sea level, with the resulting ash plume stretching 130 kilometers east of the volcano.