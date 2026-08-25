Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded in Pakistan

According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan National Data Center, the quake occurred in Pakistan on August 25, 2026, at 6:18 a.m. Astana time (1:18 a.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 34.13° north latitude and 70.11° east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of mb 4.9, an energy class of K 13.6, and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers.

Earlier, it was reported that the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula had sent an ash column up to 6 kilometers above sea level, with the resulting ash plume stretching 130 kilometers east of the volcano.