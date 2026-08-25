Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts, sends ash plume 6km high

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported the latest activity.

“According to video footage, the ash rose to an altitude of up to 6 kilometers above sea level. Satellite data showed an ash plume extending 130 kilometers east of the volcano,” scientists said.

The volcanic activity could pose a risk to low-flying aircraft.

Klyuchevskoy is the highest active volcano in Eurasia. It is a symmetrical cone with a summit crater approximately 700 meters in diameter. Its slopes contain around 80 secondary explosive craters and cinder cones. The volcano began erupting on August 15.

Earlier, it was reported that approximately 700 flights had been cancelled or disrupted at Catania Airport between August 8 and 11 following the eruption of Mount Etna.