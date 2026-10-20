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    Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded in China

    08:43, 20 October 2026

    A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded in China on October 20, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded in China
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 5:56 a.m. Astana time (00:56 GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 41.01 degrees north latitude and 84.09 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9, with a focal depth of 17 kilometers. Its energy class was recorded at 11.6.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Tajikistan. 

    Earthquake Incidents Natural disasters China
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