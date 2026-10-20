Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded in China

According to preliminary data from the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the earthquake occurred at 5:56 a.m. Astana time (00:56 GMT).

The epicenter was located at 41.01 degrees north latitude and 84.09 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9, with a focal depth of 17 kilometers. Its energy class was recorded at 11.6.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Tajikistan.