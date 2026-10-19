M4.9 earthquake hits Tajikistan
23:15, 19 October 2026
Seismologists recorded strong tremors in Tajikistan today, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data, the quake was recorded on October 19, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. Astana time (3:35 p.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 38.26 degrees north latitude and 73.23 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers.
Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on October 19.