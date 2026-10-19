M4.9 earthquake hits Tajikistan

According to preliminary data, the quake was recorded on October 19, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. Astana time (3:35 p.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 38.26 degrees north latitude and 73.23 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on October 19.