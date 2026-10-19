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    M4.9 earthquake hits Tajikistan

    23:15, 19 October 2026

    Seismologists recorded strong tremors in Tajikistan today, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.9 earthquake hits Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Data Center

    According to preliminary data, the quake was recorded on October 19, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. Astana time (3:35 p.m. GMT).

    The epicenter was located at 38.26 degrees north latitude and 73.23 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers.

    Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the border area between Tajikistan and Afghanistan on October 19.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Earthquake Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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