Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Tajikistan

The seismic event occurred at 3:33 p.m. Astana time (10:33 GMT), according to the Data Center of the Kazakhstan Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at 38.03 degrees North latitude and 73.29 degrees East longitude, recording an energy class of K=10.9.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 jolted central Japan early Sunday, leaving over 20 people injured in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures.